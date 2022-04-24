MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Northstar Cash
08-13-16-18-22
(eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Business
Live updates | Ukraine: Civilians in steelworks beg for aid
A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker receiving Easter presents.
Sports
As Nets try to hang on vs Celtics, Embiid, 76ers can move on
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are struggling against Boston, and Ben Simmons won't be available to help them Monday night with the Brooklyn Nets' season on the brink.