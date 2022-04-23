MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Northstar Cash
05-14-22-23-26
(five, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Live updates | Zelenskyy: Russia covering up civilian deaths
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said new evidence is emerging that shows Russian troops killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up. He said Ukraine has intercepted Russian conversations about "how they are concealing the traces of their crimes." Satellite images have shown what appear to be mass graves dug in towns to the west and east of Mariupol.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Home & Garden
New HGTV series stars Minnesota home-restoring sisters
The show follows two sisters who run a Twin Cities-based cleanup and repair firm.