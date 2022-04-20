MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

Gopher 5

04-15-21-40-44

(four, fifteen, twenty-one, forty, forty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Northstar Cash

09-14-15-22-31

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $370 million