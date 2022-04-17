MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Northstar Cash
04-10-15-16-26
(four, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Books
Review: 'Loving Edie,' by Meredith May
Books in brief
Nation
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marked the first time since 2019 that they gathered in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year's holiest days side by side with fellow congregants.