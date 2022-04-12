MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
Mega Millions
02-08-14-20-31, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
Northstar Cash
02-03-13-28-31
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $302 million
