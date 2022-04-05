MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Mega Millions

22-43-60-63-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-two, forty-three, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $81 million

Northstar Cash

09-10-18-19-31

(nine, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $246 million