MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
Northstar Cash
01-13-15-18-19
(one, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Variety
Variety
