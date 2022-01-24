MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Northstar Cash

01-13-15-18-19

(one, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $82 million