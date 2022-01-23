MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
1-9-4
(one, nine, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
Northstar Cash
04-06-11-20-23
(four, six, eleven, twenty, twenty-three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
