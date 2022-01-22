MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

Gopher 5

13-18-27-36-46

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Northstar Cash

01-07-13-14-21

(one, seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $76 million