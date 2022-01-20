MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Gopher 5

04-16-19-23-24

(four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Northstar Cash

02-06-11-13-18

(two, six, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $62 million