MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
Gopher 5
04-16-19-23-24
(four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
Northstar Cash
02-06-11-13-18
(two, six, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
