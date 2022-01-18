MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

Gopher 5

12-16-18-19-38

(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $347 million

Northstar Cash

02-15-20-22-23

(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $53 million