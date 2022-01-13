MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Gopher 5

06-15-32-38-39

(six, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

Northstar Cash

09-18-23-24-29

(nine, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $38 million