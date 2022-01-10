MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

3-2-7

(three, two, seven)

Lucky For Life

03-10-28-38-46, Lucky Ball: 16

(three, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $300 million

Northstar Cash

04-14-19-24-29

(four, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $27 million