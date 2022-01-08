MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
Gopher 5
03-19-30-38-45
(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $425,000
Lucky For Life
05-09-22-28-44, Lucky Ball: 2
(five, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
07-29-43-56-57, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-nine, forty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $278 million
Northstar Cash
11-14-19-24-25
(eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
