MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

Lucky For Life

08-10-12-17-23, Lucky Ball: 10

(eight, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $278 million

Northstar Cash

09-10-18-23-29

(nine, ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million