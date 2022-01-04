MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

6-0-1

(six, zero, one)

Gopher 5

03-05-13-18-31

(three, five, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $345,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Northstar Cash

17-18-20-29-30

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $522 million