MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Northstar Cash

04-12-23-29-31

(four, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $522 million