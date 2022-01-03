MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
Northstar Cash
04-12-23-29-31
(four, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
Variety
