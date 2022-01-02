MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
Northstar Cash
02-04-12-21-25
(two, four, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $483 million
MN Lottery
