MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
Lucky For Life
07-15-19-26-32, Lucky Ball: 9
(seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $221 million
Northstar Cash
04-11-14-21-29
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $483 million
