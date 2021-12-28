MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
Gopher 5
01-11-24-28-41
(one, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
Lucky For Life
12-14-28-37-47, Lucky Ball: 8
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
Northstar Cash
04-05-13-22-24
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
Powerball
36-38-45-62-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
