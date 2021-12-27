MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Lucky For Life

04-16-27-28-46, Lucky Ball: 9

(four, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-six; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Northstar Cash

10-21-23-24-29

(ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $416 million