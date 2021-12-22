MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
9-9-8
(nine, nine, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
Northstar Cash
04-16-18-23-27
(four, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $378 million
