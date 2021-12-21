MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
Gopher 5
08-10-17-22-29
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Lucky For Life
17-21-31-35-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
Northstar Cash
02-05-16-22-25
(two, five, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $35,000
Powerball
02-13-23-34-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4
(two, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
