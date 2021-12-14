MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

Gopher 5

12-24-31-39-45

(twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Northstar Cash

01-10-15-17-18

(one, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $320 million