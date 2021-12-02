MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Gopher 5

20-23-26-45-46

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-five, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $795,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

Northstar Cash

05-11-14-23-31

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $264 million