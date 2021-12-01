MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Northstar Cash
02-03-10-22-23
(two, three, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Vegas police confirm case involving R&B singer Trey Songz
Police said Tuesday they're investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.
Nation
Detective: Brothers detailed how Jussie Smollett staged hoax
Two brothers arrested for an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett recounted for Chicago police how the ex-"Empire" actor orchestrated the hoax, telling them via text message to meet him "on the low," paying for supplies and holding a "dry run" in downtown Chicago, a lead investigator testified Tuesday.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were: