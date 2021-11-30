MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
9-5-9
(nine, five, nine)
Gopher 5
03-05-12-13-44
(three, five, twelve, thirteen, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $705,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
Northstar Cash
03-23-26-29-30
(three, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
