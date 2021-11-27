MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

5-6-1

(five, six, one)

Gopher 5

01-09-12-39-47

(one, nine, twelve, thirty-nine, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $675,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Northstar Cash

03-07-11-29-30

(three, seven, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $243 million