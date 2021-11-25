MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
Gopher 5
12-19-20-38-41
(twelve, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Northstar Cash
07-11-13-17-22
(seven, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
