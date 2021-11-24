MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
Northstar Cash
03-17-23-24-30
(three, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
