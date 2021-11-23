MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Gopher 5

01-05-06-22-28

(one, five, six, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $555,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Northstar Cash

05-07-12-20-26

(five, seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $213 million