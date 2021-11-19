MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
8-7-6
(eight, seven, six)
Lucky For Life
10-32-36-42-46, Lucky Ball: 16
(ten, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
Northstar Cash
01-04-13-17-30
(one, four, thirteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
Research links COVID-19 in pregnancy with stillbirths
Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show.
Nation
Embattled Time's Up, post-Cuomo, announces a 'major reset'
Confusion over purpose and mission. Lack of focus on long-term goals. Ineffective communication internally and externally. Lack of accountability for top officials, especially the CEO. Too politically partisan, and too aligned with Hollywood.
Business
Trucker shortage fuels enrollment surge at California school
On a recent afternoon, Tina Singh watched nearly a dozen students at a suburban Los Angeles truck-driving school backing up their practice vehicles into parking spaces. Many had never operated a manual transmission before.
Nation
Indian tribes seek return of remains, artifacts from Alabama
Leaders of several American Indian tribes are asking the University of Alabama to return nearly 6,000 human remains and artifacts from the school's archaeological park and museum.
Movies
For these 7 great movies, it's all there in black and white
With four black-and-white movies in multiplexes, color is beginning to seem like it's so 2020.