MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

4-5-6

(four, five, six)

Gopher 5

01-15-34-35-43

(one, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $425,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

Northstar Cash

01-06-08-13-23

(one, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $180 million