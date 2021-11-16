MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
4-5-6
(four, five, six)
Gopher 5
01-15-34-35-43
(one, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $425,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Northstar Cash
01-06-08-13-23
(one, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
