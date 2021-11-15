MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Northstar Cash
03-13-19-25-26
(three, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46
Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died Saturday of what's believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
World
MTV EMAs show in Hungary highlights support for LGBTQ people
Pyrotechnics, elaborate costumes and aerial acrobatics ruled the night at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards show in Hungary's capital Sunday, a ceremony that was both a celebration of the year's biggest musical artists and a statement of support for LGBTQ people in the event's host country.