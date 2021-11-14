MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Northstar Cash
12-15-23-27-30
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
