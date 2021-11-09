MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

Gopher 5

06-08-23-24-25

(six, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Northstar Cash

03-05-06-08-26

(three, five, six, eight, twenty-six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million