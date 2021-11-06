MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Northstar Cash
05-11-22-25-26
(five, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $146 million
