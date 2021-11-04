MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

1-7-2

(one, seven, two)

Lucky For Life

06-09-12-23-41, Lucky Ball: 8

(six, nine, twelve, twenty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

Northstar Cash

01-05-20-24-29

(one, five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $146 million