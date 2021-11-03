MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3
0-0-4
(zero, zero, four)
Lucky For Life
08-19-26-38-39, Lucky Ball: 6
(eight, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
05-10-26-58-65, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(five, ten, twenty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
Northstar Cash
02-03-09-14-25
(two, three, nine, fourteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $132 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air
New rights to gather in worship and visit loved ones in nursing homes won overwhelming approval in Texas as voters pushed back against pandemic restrictions enacted by some officials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sports
Champion Braves plan 2-part parade celebrating past, present
The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade Friday celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years.
Nation
Judge: Prince Andrew sex lawsuit trial likely in late 2022
An American woman's claims that Britain's Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 will probably be tried in a New York court late next year, if they survive a legal challenge, a judge said Wednesday.
Variety
Scaled-down plans announced for renovating Penn Station
A new plan to redo New York's aging and much-maligned Penn Station will be less expansive than earlier visions but will still transform North America's busiest rail hub from a commuting hellscape into a transformative experience for travelers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday as she announced the project.
Variety
Roll up your sleeves: Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots
Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic.