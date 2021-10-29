MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
9-0-5
(nine, zero, five)
Gopher 5
10-26-30-33-40
(ten, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Northstar Cash
14-23-26-27-28
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
