MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
2-1-2
(two, one, two)
Gopher 5
09-18-24-26-30
(nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Northstar Cash
08-09-10-22-27
(eight, nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal
The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.
Variety
United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker
The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.
Sports
Cruz wins MLB's Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy
Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.
Sports
World Series opener viewers up 17.5% over last year's low
Atlanta's 6-2 victory over Houston in Game 1 of the World Series drew an average of 10,811,000 viewers on Fox, up 17.5% from the record low of 9,195,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' opening 8-3 win over Tampa Bay last year.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday: