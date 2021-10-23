MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
Lotto America
13-25-40-46-48, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(thirteen, twenty-five, forty, forty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.48 million
Lucky For Life
05-12-19-33-44, Lucky Ball: 6
(five, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Northstar Cash
02-11-20-21-29
(two, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Powerball
10-30-51-57-63, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(ten, thirty, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Sports
Middleton, Antetokounmpo carry Bucks past Spurs 121-111
Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night.