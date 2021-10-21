MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Lucky For Life

06-13-17-25-28, Lucky Ball: 2

(six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Northstar Cash

04-09-19-21-27

(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $86 million