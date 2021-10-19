Share on Pinterest

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

Lucky For Life

01-08-22-28-44, Lucky Ball: 7

(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven)

Mega Millions

03-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(three, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, fifty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Northstar Cash

06-16-18-21-26

(six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $73 million