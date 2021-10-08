MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

Gopher 5

07-17-27-30-43

(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Northstar Cash

03-10-23-24-26

(three, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million