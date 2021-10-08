MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
Gopher 5
07-17-27-30-43
(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Northstar Cash
03-10-23-24-26
(three, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Mpls. police lieutenant who made racist comment, commander who referenced 'hunting people' in bodycam footage have left force
More from Star Tribune
Local Mpls. police lieutenant who made racist comment, commander who referenced 'hunting people' in bodycam footage have left force
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were: