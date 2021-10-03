MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Northstar Cash
01-13-17-20-24
(one, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $670 million
MN Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
