MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Northstar Cash
10-12-15-23-25
(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $620 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Variety
Mass ascension launches balloon event after COVID-19 hiatus
Hundreds of hot-air balloons created a colorful tapestry against a blue sky Saturday in New Mexico's largest city, kicking off a nine-day annual event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Business
Paris Fashion Week channels humor, animated film for spring
As weary fashionistas made it to the final sprint of Paris Fashion Week's 96 physical and digital spring-summer shows, Saturday's runways provided the spark to keep energy going, despite rain and gray skies. Some of the world's top designers channeled humor, bright colors, innovative design techniques and even animated films for ever-imaginative displays.