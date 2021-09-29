MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
8-3-4
(eight, three, four)
Gopher 5
04-17-20-21-44
(four, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $865,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Northstar Cash
04-17-19-22-30
(four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
