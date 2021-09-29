MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

Gopher 5

04-17-20-21-44

(four, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $865,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Northstar Cash

04-17-19-22-30

(four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $570 million