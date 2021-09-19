MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

Lucky For Life

03-04-31-37-43, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, four, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Northstar Cash

07-12-15-19-20

(seven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $472 million