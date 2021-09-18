MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
0-7-7
(zero, seven, seven)
Lotto America
15-25-27-37-49, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-nine; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million
Lucky For Life
04-10-26-30-47, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, ten, twenty-six, thirty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Northstar Cash
04-06-16-24-30
(four, six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
Powerball
05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
